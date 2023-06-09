Novak Djokovic reaches another final as Carlos Alcaraz struggles with cramp
Eleanor Crooks
Carlos Alcaraz’s French Open hopes were hobbled by cramp as Novak Djokovic moved through to a 34th grand slam final in anti-climactic fashion.
