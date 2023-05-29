Novak Djokovic eases his way into French Open second round
Julien Pretot
Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open today.
