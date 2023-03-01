| 7°C Dublin

Novak Djokovic back to ruthless best after Dubai thrashing of Tallon Griekspoor

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Tallon Griekspoor. Photo: Reuters Expand

Online Editors

Novak Djokovic stormed into the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships today with a 6-2 6-3 thrashing of Tallon Griekspoor, swiftly returning to his best form at a tournament he has won five times.

A day after being taken to three sets by Czech qualifier Tomas Machac, Djokovic was back to his ruthless best and blasted past a shell-shocked Griekspoor to take the first set with two breaks of serve.

