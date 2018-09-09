Naomi Osaka receives US Open trophy in tears after boos greet presentation ceremony following Serena Williams' controversy

The presentation of Naomi Osaka's first grand slam trophy was overshadowed on Saturday night by a bout of tears from the newly-crowned US Open winner, following her beaten opponent Serena Williams' on-court meltdown.

The trophy ceremony was met with a chorus of boos from Williams' home US Open crowd, who had been unhappy at her treatment during the match.

Williams was earlier given a game penalty after she angrily took issue with umpire Carlos Ramos and tournament referee Brian Earley late in the second set. The rarely seen game penalty was the result of three code violations for Williams, the first after she was accused of receiving in-game coaching, the second for smashing a racket, while the third and final violation was dished out after Williams launched a tirade of abuse at Ramos.

The controversial finish cast a cloud over what should have been Osaka's shining moment.

Standing on the podium waiting to be handed her trophy and a winner's cheque for $3.8 million, Osaka heard only boos as an angry crowd took out their frustration on Ramos, who stood to the side.

"I know everyone was cheering for her and I’m sorry it had to end like this," said Osaka. "I just want to say thank you for watching the match.

"My mum has sacrificed a lot for me, and it means a lot for her to come and watch my matches. She doesn't usually come to them. All that we're missing is my dad but he physically doesn't watch my matches. He just walks around.

"It was also my dream to play Serena in the US Open final, and I'm really glad I was able to do that. I'm grateful I was able to play with you. Thank you."

.@serenawilliams instructs crowd to stop booing and celebrate @Naomi_Osaka_'s moment of winning her first grand slam. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/LOAyB42OmQ — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) September 8, 2018

Williams sensed that the moment might have been spoiled for the Osaka, and tried to calm the situation, saying "I don’t want to be rude. She played well. Let’s make this the best moment we can, let’s not boo any more."

The WTA confirmed they would "look into" what happened.

A statement read: "There are matters that need to be looked into that took place during the match. For tonight, it is time to celebrate these two amazing players, both of whom have great integrity.

"Naomi is a deserving champion and Serena at all times plays with class and makes us proud."

Williams' meltdown | How the drama unfolded

Serena Williams is given a code violation warning for coaching with the score at 2-6, 1-0, which she fiercely disputes. "I don't cheat to win, I'd rather lose," she tells umpire Carlos Ramos.

After being broken by her opponent Naomi Osaka to make the score 2-6, 3-2, Williams is given a code violation for smashing her racket in frustration. Coupled with the earlier warning, this brings about a point penalty.

In response Williams says: "Every time I play here, I have problems. I did not have coaching, I don't cheat. You need to make an announcement. I have a daughter and I stand for what's right. You owe me an apology."

At the next change of ends at 2-6, 3-4 Williams unleashes a volley of abuse, saying: "For you to attack my character is wrong. You owe me an apology. You will never be on a court with me as long as you live. You are the liar. You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you're sorry. How dare you insinuate that I was cheating? You stole a point from me. You're a thief too. "

Williams is given a game penalty for verbal abuse, making the score 2-6, 3-5. She demands referee Brian Earley come on to the court.

She says to Earley: “You know my character. This is not right. To lose a game for saying that, it’s not fair. How many other men do things? There’s a lot of men out here who have said a lot of things. It’s because I am a woman, and that’s not right.”

Osaka holds her nerve to win 6-2, 6-4 for first major title.

Williams refuses to shake Ramos's hand and demands an apology.

Online Editors