Naomi Osaka crashes out in Paris as Katerina Siniakova shocks US and Australian Open champion

Naomi Osaka's winning grand slam run came to an end with a straight-sets defeat by Katerina Siniakova in the third round of the French Open.

The world number one had won 16 consecutive slam matches, taking in titles at the US Open and Australian Open and two victories here.

But she had been living extremely dangerously and against Czech Siniakova, the world doubles number one and ranked 42 in singles, she could not find a way back, going down 6-4 6-2.

Osaka had lost her opening set against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Victoria Azarenka and the pattern continued here, with Siniakova breaking to lead 5-4 having saved seven break points.

Osaka has become the expert at digging herself out of holes but she simply could not find her form here and finished with a tally of 38 unforced errors.

The mistakes became wilder as the match wore on, Osaka looking resigned to her fate. A double fault on break point to go 5-2 down put her on the precipice, and Siniakova completed the upset to reach the fourth round at a slam for the first time in singles.

