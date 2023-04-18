‘My elbow is not in an ideal shape’ – Novak Djokovic takes on rookie Frenchman half his age
Novak Djokovic says he is still dealing with an elbow issue heading into this week's Srpska Open as the Serb looks to get his French Open preparations back on track following his early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Latest Tennis
Andy Murray still holds Wimbledon hopes despite equalling worst run with four defeats in a row
‘I can’t give deadlines’ – Rafael Nadal doubtful for French Open after pulling out of Madrid
‘If I could stop the war, I would do that’ – Aryna Sabalenka says words of Belarus president not helping her
‘My elbow is not in an ideal shape’ – Novak Djokovic takes on rookie Frenchman half his age
Novak Djokovic suffers shock defeat in Monte Carlo Masters
Novak Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start to clay season
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to miss Monte Carlo Masters due to injuries
Russian Daniil Medvedev plans to earn his first win on clay after sealing Miami Open success
Players from Russia and Belarus cleared to compete at Wimbledon this year
World number one Carlos Alcaraz eases past Tommy Paul in Miami for ninth straight win
Top Stories
Brendan Fanning: How Leinster tore up the script to blast into Champions Cup decider
Asking for a friend: ‘My girlfriend spends her cash getting drunk with friends while I save for a house. Is she serious about getting a mortgage with me?’
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Man treated for serious injuries after alleged assault at Killarney hotel
Latest NewsMore
Jeff Stelling to leave Sky Sports after more than 30 years at broadcaster
Rylan Clark on delay at Euston: ‘I will give £50 to anyone that will cuddle me’
Clare’s John Conlon picks up man of the match award before dashing back to brother’s wedding to fulfil best-man duties
Britain’s Got Talent sees animated cat performance from mysterious guest
Rhasidat Adeleke goes close to Irish 100m record in Texas
Ireland consigned to wooden spoon following comprehensive defeat in Scotland
Jamison Gibson-Park sounds Champions Cup battle cry: ‘We are in a better place than we were last year’
Breaking | Limerick stunned as Clare lay down Munster title marker with sensational victory over All-Ireland champions
Wexford hold off resurgence from Antrim to secure Leinster SHC victory
Cian Boland’s stunning strike sparks Dublin into action to beat Westmeath