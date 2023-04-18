‘My elbow is not in an ideal shape’ – Novak Djokovic takes on rookie Frenchman half his age

Novak Djokovic in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco last week.

Novak Djokovic says he is still dealing with an elbow issue heading into this week's Srpska Open as the Serb looks to get his French Open preparations back on track following his early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters.