Andy Murray vowed to learn from his defeat after his winning start to 2019 was ended abruptly at the Brisbane International.

Murray vows to adapt game for Australian Open as Nadal participation put in doubt

Murray, who continues to be affected by a long-term hip injury, overcame James Duckworth in his first match since September on New Year's Day, but 24 hours later was beaten comprehensively by fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.

The 31-year-old, who has slipped to 240th in the world rankings, lost his second-round match 7-5 6-2 to Medvedev, who fired 16 aces to set-up a quarter-final with Canadian Milos Raonic on Friday.

"If you're not serving as well, or if you're not moving as well, the better players exploit that," Murray said. "He is a top player and is able to do that.

"So I need to try and find a way of working out how to get around some of the things I struggle with a little bit now and I'll try to do that."

British number one Kyle Edmund was on the wrong end of an upset in Brisbane as he crashed out to qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6 (8/6) 6-4.

Rafael Nadal's participation in the Australian Open is in some doubt after pulling out of the Brisbane event.

The Spaniard opted not to play his second match at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week after tweaking his thigh and is worried about the risk of exacerbating the injury.

Defending champion Nick Kyrgios crashed out with a three-set defeat to Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

The Australian's 6-7 (7/5) 6-2 6-3 defeat means he will drop out of the world's top 50 for the first time in four years and will miss out on an Australian Open seeding.

Chardy will meet Uchiyama for a semi-final berth while second seed Kei Nishikori plays sixth seed, Grigor Dimitrov in a repeat of the 2017 final.

Novak Djokovic remains on course for a third Qatar ExxonMobil Open title after rallying from a set down to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-4 6-1.

The world number one was tested throughout the opening two sets but managed to win 67 per cent of second-serve return points in the final set to book his place in the quarter-finals.

Stan Wawrinka is also in the last eight after following up his opening win over the dangerous Karen Khachanov to get the better of Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-4 7-6 (7/3).

Top seed Kevin Anderson is into the quarter-finals of the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune after firing 20 aces to overcome the challenge of Laslo Djere 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (8/6).

Ernests Gulbis booked his place in the quarter-finals after beating second seed Hyeon Chung 7-6 (7/2) 6-2 and will now meet Ivo Karlovic for a spot in the last four.

Fifth seed Benoit Paire moved one win away from his fourth straight semi-final with a 6-4 6-2 win over Jiri Vesely and will next play defending champion Gilles Simon.

Press Association