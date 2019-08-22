Maria Sharapova will face Serena Williams in the first round of the US Open at Flushing Meadow

Maria Sharapova will face Serena Williams in the first round of the US Open at Flushing Meadow

Maria Sharapova to take on Serena Williams in US Open first round

Williams, 37, and Sharapova, 32, who have met in the finals of the other three Grand Slam events, have never played each other at the US Open.

That will change this year as the eighth-seeded Williams drew the unseeded Sharapova in the first round of the women’s singles competition in a ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

Williams has won her last 18 matches against Sharapova, dating to 2005, and is 19-2 over all against her.

They were supposed to meet in the fourth round of the French Open last year, but Williams withdrew from the match because of a pectoral injury.

Sharapova has missed most of the season with injuries and is ranked 87th, which made such a star-studded first-round match possible. British number one Johanna Konta will play Russia's Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the US Open women's singles.

Top seed Naomi Osaka, the defending champion, meets Russian Anna Blinkova, while Wimbledon sensation Cori 'Coco' Gauff takes on Anastasia Potapova.

Gauff, 15, reached the fourth round at SW19 and received a wild card to play at Flushing Meadows.

Potapova, from Russia, was Wimbledon junior champion in 2016.

Online Editors