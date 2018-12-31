Juan Martin Del Potro is to miss the Australian Open.

Juan Martin Del Potro pulls out of Australian Open due to knee injury

The world number five is still recovering from a knee injury suffered in Shanghai in October.

"I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback," he wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately it won't happen in Australia, I'll miss you @AustralianOpen, but I'm happy with my progress."

Del Potro, 30, had a largely successful 2018, winning at Indian Wells and reaching the US Open final.

