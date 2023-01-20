| -1°C Dublin

‘It's a joke, it's a joke’ – Andy Murray furious having to play until 4am and denied toilet break in comeback win at Australian Open

Steve Keating

An exhausted Andy Murray still had enough left in the tank to blast officials after an epic five-set match at the Australian Open finished after 4am this morning (5pm Irish time yesterday), well beyond the usual Grand Slam midnight madness.

As fans trudged home for a few hours sleep after watching Murray rally from two sets and 2-5 down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 7-5, the fired up Scot labelled organisers "disrespectful”.

