'It is a long road back' - Roger Federer considering retirement after surgery

Roger Federer has confirmed he is considering his future in tennis, after undergoing two operations on his knee in 2020.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has already confirmed that he will not play against this year after the second knee surgery in March and now he has told GQ magazine that he is contemplating whether he will make a return to court in comments that will be viewed as evidence that he is contemplating retirement.

Federer will be 39 by the time next year's Australian Open is due to take place and as he launched a new trainer called The Roger, he offered up these comments.

"It has definitely been a big moment for me, with the coronavirus and the two operations I have had on my knee and I have had to consider if I really want to keep going (with my career)," he said.

"It is easy for me to say that I do right now, but it is a long road back and I have to be patient with my recovery.

"Speaking more generally about the coronavirus, I think it is a time for reflection and for us all to remember what is really important in life - family, friends, health. And you go back to basics really.

"I know some people have found it difficult being at home, some people have been scared, and I think now is the time for us all to care and look out for each other.

"Personally, I think a lot of people are going to come out of lockdown scarred mentally, so I think we can all help each other get over that. For me, I have been busy looking after my kids, so I can't complain, but I know it has been hard for other people."

Federer won his last Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2018 and had two match points to win another Wimbledon title in last year's final against Novak Djokovic, but these comments will fuel the belief that one of the sport's all-time great champions may have hit his last ball in competition.

Online Editors