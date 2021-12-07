| 8.4°C Dublin

Is he vaccinated? Novak Djokovic inclusion in ATP Cup draw lifts hopes of Australian Open defence

Novak Djokovic celebrates at Wimbledon. Photo: John Walton/PA Expand

By PA Sport Staff

Novak Djokovic has been included in the draw for the upcoming ATP Cup in Sydney, raising the prospect of him defending his Australian Open title.

The ATP listed him as a "confirmed player" which will raise hopes of him being in Melbourne for the first major of the year. Tournament officials have said all players must be jabbed against coronavirus but the 20-time slam winner has yet to publicly confirm his vaccination status.

However, the 34-year-old's inclusion on the Serbian squad list suggests he may be ready and able to head to Melbourne later in the month.


