Ireland's Georgia Drummy lost a tight Girls Doubles quarter-final at Wimbledon on Friday, but she has already set her sights on returning to play in the women's singles in the near future.

Ireland had a promising representative at Wimbledon this year and she intends to come back for more

Drummy and her American partner Alexa Noel lost 7-5 7-5 to highly rated American No.2 seeds Witney Osuigwe and Katy McNally, with plenty of Irish fans spotted on Court 18 in a high quality doubles match.

Dubliner Drummy was defeated in her Girls Singles first round match against Chinese player Xiyu Wang earlier this week, yet she enjoyed two good wins in the doubles competition alongside Noel, with the duo pushing their quarter-final opponents all the way.

"We had our chances in that game today," 18-year-old Drummy told Independent.ie at Wimbledon.

"It will take me a couple of days to get over the disappointment of this result, but I will get back on the court and try and improve for my next event.

"I feel like I could have made more first serves and could have been a bit better poaching at the net, but it was good to get two wins her.

"It was my first tournament playing with Alexa and it went well, but that was a tough draw to get at the quarter-finals. Hopefully I can come back here in the next few years in the main draw. That has always been my dream."

Georgia is a huge Rafael Nadal fan and has revelled in the chance to practice alongside her hero and all the greats of tennis at Wimbledon in recent days, with an appearance at the US Open in New York this September the next big date in her diary.

