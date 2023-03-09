‘I'm for peace’ – Daniil Medvedev will respect Wimbledon decision on Russian participation

Russian Daniil Medvedev said he will respect whatever decision Wimbledon makes regarding the participation of Russian players at the tournament this year amid his home country's ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam last year to refuse players from Russia and its ally Belarus, and tournament officials are expected to announce their policy for this year's event soon.

"I've said it so many times, I'm not going to say anything new. I'm for peace," Medvedev told reporters at the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California.

The world number six said he would love to compete but will not try to influence tournament officials.

"I'm not going to make this decision for them or even help them make this decision. They have to make it by themselves for their different reasons like they did last year," he said.

"And I always said I will respect this decision. I play where I can play... tennis is my job so I would be really happy to play Wimbledon. I absolutely love that tournament, but if it's not meant to be, I'm going to wait for the opportunity to be back there."

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus echoed Medvedev's sentiments, saying the decision was out of her control but acknowledged being barred last year took a toll.

"The reaction of people, some different things made me feel really bad - that this is my fault," she said.

"But then I realised that this is not under my control. I did nothing, nothing bad against Ukrainian people. This is just not my fault."

Western military officials estimate casualties of the war on each side at more than 100,000 killed or wounded. Tens of thousands of civilians are also feared to have died, while millions have fled the threat of fighting.

Moscow calls the conflict a "special military operation" to protect its security and denies targeting civilians.

On the court, rising American Brandon Nakashima beat veteran John Isner 7-6(7) 6-3 to set up a second round meeting with Medvedev.

Nakashima, 21, saved a set point in the first breaker and stepped up his defence in the second to see off the big-serving Isner before a crowd that included Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family.

"Coming to this tournament, it's always super exciting for me," said Nakashima, who made his tour debut at Indian Wells in 2018.

"Growing up here, close by in San Diego, it's one of the tournaments where I grew up coming here as a little kid, watching all the top pros.

"So to be able to play here now against another top American on the centre court here, is a super special feeling."

He will have his work cut out for him when he faces world number six Medvedev, who has won three consecutive titles and is on a 14-match winning streak.

In the women's draw, Shelby Rogers won an all-American battle with Katie Volynets 6-4 4-6 6-1.

"She definitely has a very bright future and unfortunately only one of us could win today," Rogers said.

"She's one of the nicest girls I've met on tour and I look forward to seeing her more."

Next up for Rogers is a second round meeting with seventh seeded Maria Sakkari, who reached the Indian Wells final last year. Rogers holds a 3-0 lead in her career meeting with the Greek.

Last week's Austin Open winner Marta Kostyuk was bundled out 7-5 5-7 7-5 by Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson.