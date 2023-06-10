Iga Swiatek wins French Open women’s singles title with victory over Karolina Muchova
Eleanor Crooks in Paris
Iga Swiatek fought off a Karolina Muchova comeback to complete a hat-trick of French Open titles.
Latest Tennis
Breaking | Iga Swiatek wins French Open women’s singles title with victory over Karolina Muchova
Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud in French Open final with history in his sights
WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz hits one one of tennis’ greatest shots as Djokovic marches into French Open final
Novak Djokovic reaches another final as Carlos Alcaraz struggles with cramp
Karolina Muchova saves match point to shock Aryna Sabalenka and reach French Open final
Novak Djokovic relishing ‘biggest challenge’ ahead of Carlos Alcaraz clash
‘Most difficult year of my life’ – Alexander Zverev makes French Open semis again
Stefanos Tsitsipas blames nap, sleeping pills, ‘late’ matches for Alcaraz mauling at French Open
Carlos Alcaraz sets up Novak Djokovic semi-final after straight sets demolition of Stefanos Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic fights back to beat Karen Khachanov and book place in French Open semi-finals
Top Stories
‘A lot of people in their thirties are carrying these backpacks of shame that they can’t get rid of’ – sex educator Jenny Keane
Your personal finance questions: How much will I need to live on when I retire and how do I get there?
LATEST | Second arrest amid Ballymena search for ‘high-risk’ Chloe Mitchell
Video of e-bike scooter speeding along Dublin’s M50 motorway goes viral
Latest NewsMore
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski dies in prison
Derry dispose of reigning champions Galway to book place in All-Ireland MFC semi-finals
Kerry into All-Ireland MFC semi-finals as Paddy Lane inspires Kingdom to victory over battling Kildare
Breaking | Iga Swiatek wins French Open women’s singles title with victory over Karolina Muchova
Irish show jumping team win Nations Cup in Bratislava
Spice up your Sunday with Susan Jane White’s hot harissa carrots recipe
Loving the limes! Rachel Allen has four gorgeous recipes that make this zesty citrus fruit sing
Darren Kennedy: Follow RuPaul’s lead and inject happiness into your interiors
Sophie Morgan: British Airways will pay for wheelchair repairs
Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud in French Open final with history in his sights