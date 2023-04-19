| 7°C Dublin

‘If I could stop the war, I would do that’ – Aryna Sabalenka says words of Belarus president not helping her

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka speaks at the Stuttgart Open in Germany. Photo: Reuters/Angelika Warmuth Expand

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka speaks at the Stuttgart Open in Germany. Photo: Reuters/Angelika Warmuth

Aryna Sabalenka said she cannot control what Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko says about her and that while his comments may make her even more unpopular on the women's Tour she would "stop the war" in Ukraine if she could.

The world number two spoke last month about the "hate" she encountered in the locker room amid strained relations between some players following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was supported by its ally Belarus.

