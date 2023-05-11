‘I’d still like to play’ – Andy Murray to speak with his team about French Open participation
Eleanor Crooks
Andy Murray will make a decision over the next few days about whether to play in the French Open.
Latest Tennis
‘I’d still like to play’ – Andy Murray to speak with his team about French Open participation
‘Unacceptable’ – Madrid Open apologises for not letting players speak after women’s doubles final
‘I don't see why we have to wait’ – Italian Open must offer women equal pay before 2025, says Ons Jabeur
‘What century were they living in?’ – Madrid Open sexism row rumbles on as top players weigh in
Madrid Open ‘ball girls’ change outfits but fresh sexism row erupts over birthday cakes and 1am finish
Australian police accuse man of threatening Nick Kyrgios’s mother with a firearm and allegedly stealing her Tesla
Emma Raducanu out of Wimbledon after undergoing ‘minor procedure’ on both hands
Retired Tennis legend Serena Williams, 41, announces pregnancy and shows off baby bump at Met Gala
Novak Djokovic able to play at US Open after United States vaccine policy change
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint
Top Stories
Ask an expert: ‘I want to defy my father's will and give half the house to my brother’
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated
Latest NewsMore
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man was shot in Cork city early on Friday
Devon nurse wins £250,000 global prize for work improving diabetes care
‘I wanted to show my girls’ – Myleene Klass wins I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Interim St Patrick’s Athletic boss Daly secures back-to-back wins with late flourish
Dundalk go fourth after snatching late victory against nine-man Cork City
Lesson for Students as Shamrock Rovers go top of table
Ex-king of the jungle Phil Tufnell eliminated on I’m A Celebrity final episode
Ryan Graydon shines as Derry keep up their Gypsy curse
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
PM ‘disappointed’ by decision to block Zelensky from addressing Eurovision final