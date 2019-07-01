'I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her' - 15-year-old Cori Gauff knocks her idol Venus Williams out of Wimbledon

The 15-year-old American is the youngest woman to qualify for the tournament in the Open era but she played like a veteran in a superb 6-4 6-4 victory.

Gauff served superbly, being broken only once, and showed tremendous composure in her first main draw match at a grand slam, making just eight unforced errors compared to 25 for her 39-year-old opponent.

Williams won two of her five Wimbledon singles titles before Gauff was born and this was only the second time she has been beaten in the first round since her debut in 1997.

While Williams has been setting records at one end of the age scale, Gauff has been breaking them at the other, reaching her first junior slam final at the US Open aged just 13.

She won the French Open title last year and, on this evidence, she is more than ready to make a big impression in the senior game.

Cori Gauff of the US celebrates winning her first round match against Venus Williams. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Speaking on BBC Two, Gauff said: "It's the first time I have ever cried after winning a match, I don't know how to explain how I feel.

"I definitely had to tell myself to stay calm, I had to remind myself that the lines are the same lines, the courts are the same size and after every point I told myself 'stay calm'."

The two shared a few words at the net, with Gauff recounting: "She told me congratulations and keep going, she said good luck and I told her thanks for everything she did.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her - I told her she was so inspiring and I've always wanted to tell her that but I've never had the guts to before."

Meanwhile, an emotional Naomi Osaka walked out of her press conference after suffering a shock first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Osaka's last match before arriving at the All England Club was a straight-sets loss to Yulia Putintseva at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham and it was deja vu as the Kazakh again proved too consistent.

Osaka led by an early break but could not hold onto her advantage and Putintseva celebrated a 7-6 (4) 6-2 victory and one of the biggest successes of her career.

It was clear how disappointed second seed Osaka was by the defeat as she spoke barely louder than a whisper in her post-match press conference and gave very brief answers.

The 21-year-old has not reached the final of any tournament since winning her second successive grand-slam title at the Australian Open in January and climbing to world number one.

Handling the extra attention and pressure has been a big challenge and, asked how she has picked herself up in the past, Osaka said: "The key for me was just having fun, I guess, kind of taking pressure off myself. I hope I can somehow find a way to do that."

Sixth seed Germany's Alexander Zverev walks off court after losing his first round match against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the supposed next generation of men's tennis, were also shock casualties in the first round at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic's potential path to the final looks even clearer after the young guns, both in the defending champion's half of the draw, fired blanks.

Sixth seed Zverev went down in four sets to qualifier Jiri Vesely, the world number 124.

The 22-year-old slipped at a crucial moment to give away two match points, and then netted the first as Czech Vesely celebrated a surprise 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 triumph.

Zverev, who has endured a poor year so far, admitted his confidence has taken a battering and alluded to issues off the court.

"When I get to the important moments - and I had five or six break points in the fourth set alone - I can't take any of those," he said.

"I'm down one break point myself and he takes it immediately, where I miss an easy volley. I didn't lose this match on tennis. It's just my confidence is below zero right now.

"The last two days, I would say (were) very rough for me personally. I'm not going to get into details, but I'm just saying. I have to fix that to play well on the court."

