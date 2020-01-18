Nick Kyrgios is feeling the love from the Australian public after leading fundraising efforts for the victims of the wildfires.

'I just do it because I genuinely want to help' - Nick Kyrgios lauded for Australian Open bushfire relief initiative

The 24-year-old receives a huge amount of criticism in his home country for his behaviour and attitude, and last month was voted the second most hated sportsperson of the decade behind Oscar Pistorius in a poll in the Herald Sun newspaper.

But Kyrgios' reputation has taken a big upward curve since after he used his platform to urge tennis to help the relief efforts for the devastating fires that have swept the country.

He pledged to donate 200 Australian dollars (approximately £105) for every ace he serves this month, and that began a trend of sportspeople making similar commitments, while an exhibition event held at Melbourne Park on Wednesday raised millions of dollars.

Kyrgios was one of the star names to take part and, asked if he had felt more warmth from fans, he said: "Maybe a little. Every time I play here, I'm well supported.

"All my practices are pretty full. I think people are excited to see me. I guess with everything going on, the other stuff outside tennis, maybe that's more what they support rather than my tennis itself."

Kyrgios' home city of Canberra has been among the worst affected by dangerous smoke and he became emotional when discussing the issue on TV during the ATP Cup.

He was keen to stress, though, that, as grateful as he is for any extra support, that is not the motivation behind his actions.

He said: "I'm going to continue to help as much as I can. I don't really care about the reputation, the media coverage. I just do it because I genuinely want to help.

"Overnight the amount of attention it got, to everyone worldwide helping, it was crazy. I was just happy to see that a lot of people care."

Alex De Minaur's withdrawal through injury left Kyrgios as the leading Australian man at Melbourne Park, and, despite his inconsistency, he remains one of the few players capable of beating all the top names.

He admitted it is difficult to focus on tennis at the moment, but believes that could help him.

He said: "It's tough. The fires, people are losing their families, homes. It's not easy to just completely switch your concentration on the Australian Open - how is your forehand going today? - when you put it in perspective of what is actually going on.

"At the same time, I have to find the balance. I have to go out there and try to get the best out of my game.

"But at the moment I'm playing for a lot more than myself. I feel like I'm getting the best out of myself with that."

Kyrgios begins his campaign on Tuesday against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

PA Media