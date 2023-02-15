| 9.4°C Dublin

‘I had to leave work early’- Part-time tennis player Matija Pecotic, 33, needs day off his job after shock win

Part-time player Matija Pecotic has had to request more time off work after claiming a shock win in the Delray Beach Open.

Pecotic is ranked 784th in the world and had to come through qualifying to reach the main draw, but on Tuesday beat former top-10 player Jack Sock 4-6 6-2 6-2.

