| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

‘I felt the pressure,’ says Iga Swiatek after Australian Open exit

Iga Swiatek in action during her fourth round match against Elena Rybakina. Photo: Reuters/Sandra Sanders Expand

Close

Iga Swiatek in action during her fourth round match against Elena Rybakina. Photo: Reuters/Sandra Sanders

Iga Swiatek in action during her fourth round match against Elena Rybakina. Photo: Reuters/Sandra Sanders

Iga Swiatek in action during her fourth round match against Elena Rybakina. Photo: Reuters/Sandra Sanders

Eleanor Crooks

Iga Swiatek admitted the pressure of the world number one tag got to her after crashing out of the Australian Open in the fourth round to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The Russian-turned-Kazakh has spoken of her frustration at not being scheduled on the main courts since her success at the All England Club and, on Rod Laver Arena, she produced a big-stage performance to win 6-4 6-4.

Most Watched

Privacy