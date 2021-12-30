‘I don’t know the official reason’ – Novak Djokovic’s Serbia teammates in dark over withdrawal

Novak Djokovic who has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.

Novak Djokovic did not tell his Serbian team mates why he was pulling out of the ATP Cup team event, his compatriot Dusan Lajovic said today, adding that he is unsure if the world number one will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Speculation has been rife over Djokovic's participation in the first major of 2022, with the 34-year-old, who is opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations, repeatedly declining to say if he has been inoculated.

Organisers of the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, have stipulated that all participants must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts.

The Serb's last minute withdrawal from the ATP Cup in Sydney, which starts on Saturday, has fuelled speculation he may also skip the hardcourt major at Melbourne Park, where he has won a record nine titles including the last three.

"I don't know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows," the 33rd-ranked Lajovic, who will lead Serbia's campaign at the ATP Cup in Djokovic's absence, told reporters.

"I mean, the decision, he said, 'I'm not coming, guys, to the ATP Cup. We'll see about the Australian Open'. He didn't specify if he's coming or not but that he's waiting for decision."

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece said Djokovic's absence was a big blow for the $10 million ATP Cup.

"If he thinks he's not ready to play here for whatever reason, it's his choice," said the 23-year-old, who lost to Djokovic in this year's French Open final.

"I think most of the players respect his choice. He has the freedom to choose. The rules are rules, and the rules are established for a certain purpose and the reason.

"So there are certain parameters that have to be followed in order to make certain things happen. So if some players decide not to follow them, it's their choice. I wouldn't say it's right or wrong here."

Meanwhile, French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia for next month's Grand Slam in Melbourne, the Russian world number 11 revealed today.

The women's Tour will kick off its 2022 season next week with a WTA 500 event in Adelaide and a couple of 250 events in Melbourne before the year's first major is played.

"Unfortunately, I have some bad news. I arrived in Australia on Tuesday and tested positive for COVID-19," Pavlyuchenkova said on Twitter.

"I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai. But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time.

"Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors."

The 30-year-old reached her career-high ranking last month after a stellar 2021 season in which she reached her maiden major final, won the Tokyo Olympics mixed doubles gold and led Russia to the Billie Jean King Cup title in Prague.

Several players have had their preparations for the Australian Open disrupted due to the novel coronavirus recently including Rafa Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Andrey Rublev, Belinda Bencic and Ons Jabeur, who all tested positive after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

