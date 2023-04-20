| 10.9°C Dublin

‘I can’t give deadlines’ – Rafael Nadal doubtful for French Open after pulling out of Madrid

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Madrid Masters (Jean-Francois Badias/AP) Expand

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Madrid Masters (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Eleanor Crooks

Rafael Nadal is a major doubt for the French Open after admitting treatment on the hip injury he suffered in January has not worked.

The 22-time grand slam champion had hoped the issue, which occurred during his second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open, would only take six to eight weeks to heal.

