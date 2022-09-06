High-flying Nick Kyrgios: I feel I’m making people proud now

Daniil Medvedev, left, and Nick Kyrgios greet each other after Kyrgios won their US Open fourth round clash in New York. Photo: Adam Hunger/AP

Eventful, unpredictable and – in the end – irresistible. That was Nick Kyrgios’s performance against world No 1 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night, which has broken open the US Open draw and left several bookmakers quoting Kyrgios as their favourite to win the tournament.

Admittedly, Kyrgios still showed flashes of the sort of indiscipline that has dogged his career. He tossed his racket twice during the first-set tie-break, picked up a code violation for audible obscenity, and later wasted a point by coming around the net-post to hit a looping miscue off Medvedev’s racket that would otherwise have landed yards out. But those occasional moments of madness were far exceeded by Kyrgios’s magnificent stroke play, which included delicious drop shots, venomous passes and the usual whipcrack serve. Apart from one brief energy lull after the first-set tie-break – which he won by 12 points to 10 – he made Medvedev look limited and pedestrian.

After Medvedev’s title defence had come to an end, he said that it was like facing one of the Big Three. “(I have) played Novak, Rafa,” he said, after his 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat.

“They all play amazing. Nick today played kind of their level, in my opinion.”

In his own press conference, Kyrgios said that he had grown tired of underachieving. “When I was really struggling mentally, I was very selfish. I felt like, ‘I feel bad, I don’t want to play.’ Then I looked at the people closest to me and how much I was letting them down, and I didn’t want to do that any more.

“I was like, ‘I feel like I’ve got so much left to give to the sport.’ I just trained hard. I just put my head down. Look, let’s get in better shape, first of all. Let’s see how it goes. Obviously winning helps. I’ve been winning a lot this year. The motivation has been there. It’s easy to train. It’s easier to wake up when things are going great.

“I feel like I’m making people proud now. I feel like there’s not as much negative things being said about me. I just wanted to turn the narrative around. I just was feeling so depressed all the time, feeling sorry for myself. I just wanted to change that.”

The result means that Medvedev is sure to lose the world No 1 ranking after this tournament. He will be succeeded by one of three players, depending on how results fall from now on: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud.

As for Kyrgios, he will face Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the fourth round.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]