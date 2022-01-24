‘Hell of a match’ – Daniil Medvedev overcomes his own frustration in Melbourne

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures as he is interviewed after defeating Maxime Cressy of the US following their fourth round match at the Australian Open`. Photo: AP

Daniil Medvedev overcame Maxime Cressy and his own frustration to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

American Cressy plays a throwback serve-and-volley game and has had an excellent start to the season. Medvedev's emotions threatened to boil over after he lost the third set but he stayed just cool enough to win 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5.

"It was not easy," said the second seed. "If I wouldn't win the fourth one, I'd probably be in a difficult mental shape because I had so many break points. Hell of a match. The fourth set was crazy."

The world No2 grew increasingly frustrated at his inability to break Cressy’s serve, crying out “this is my unluckiest day ever” at one point as he spurned opportunity after opportunity in the fourth set.

But he finally found a chink in the armour of the 24-year-old, who had served and volleyed to such good effect most of the match, to get the break in game 11 and then serve out the match.

“It was not easy,” said Medvedev afterwards. “The scoreline - only the first set I managed to spring in front of him and win it easy. All the other sets were a tough fight. If I didn’t win the fourth one I would have been in a tough mental place… because I had so many break points.

“I had some break points before this where I could have played a little bit better and not missed the return. But it was a hell of a match.”

The Russian raced to a first-set lead as Cressy, who had never got past the second round of a grand slam, started nervously.

But the French-born American found his rhythm to force two tiebreaks, losing the first 7-4 and winning the second by the same scoreline.

Medvedev reacted angrily to the dropped set, remonstrating with the umpire over allowing his opponent too much time between points.

But he eventually kept his nerve to win out the marathon match to set up a quarter-final meeting against Felix Auger-Aliassime, a repeat of their US Open semi-final from last September.

Auger-Aliassime battled past Marin Cilic in four sets to reach the quarter-finals for a third successive slam.

Cilic raced through the first set in only 35 minutes, but the long second set proved pivotal.

Auger-Aliassime squandered four set points under a baking afternoon sun, while also saving one with an ace.

But the 21-year-old finally won the set at the fifth opportunity to even the match, and dominated the next set as 33-year-old Cilic's errors mounted as he became frustrated at the length of time his opponent took between serves.

Both players held serve in the fourth set to set up a tiebreaker, in which Auger-Aliassime prevailed with outstanding serving, closing it out with an ace in front of a small but excited crowd.