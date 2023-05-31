French Open day 3 round-up: Brazilian springs shock against Daniil Medvedev as Iga Swiatek powers through

Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild celebrates beating Daniil Medvedev (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Eleanor Crooks

Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild caused the first big shock of the French Open, knocking out second seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets.