Four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka reveals she is pregnant and will miss rest of 2023 season

Naomi Osaka has revealed she is pregnant and will therefore miss the rest of the 2023 season.

The four-time grand slam champion last week pulled out of this month’s Australian Open with no official reason given for her withdrawal but on Wednesday provided context for her decision by posting a picture of a baby scan on social media.

