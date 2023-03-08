| 2.8°C Dublin

Florida governor calls on Joe Biden to allow unvaccinated Novak Djokovic to enter US for Miami Open tilt

World number one Novak Djokovic has refused to have any of the available Covid-19 jabs Expand

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called on US President Joe Biden to allow Novak Djokovic to compete at this month's Miami Open despite the world number one being unvaccinated for Covid-19.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the US government last month for special permission to play at ATP Masters events Indian Wells, which begins on Wednesday, and the March 19-April 2 Miami Open.

