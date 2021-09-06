Emma Raducanu's magnificent US Open run continues with thumping win to reach quarter-final

Emma Raducanu of Britain returns a shot against Shelby Rogers of the United States during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Emma Raducanu shone on the US Open’s centre stage with another thumping win over Shelby Rogers to become the youngest British player to reach the quarter-finals in New York in the Open era.

Rogers defeated world number one Ashleigh Barty on Saturday but it was a very different experience for the American here as Raducanu reeled off 11 games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 victory to book a last-eight date with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Raducanu was the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 to reach at least the fourth round of her first two grand slam tournaments and she is only the third qualifier to reach the quarter-finals in New York.

In her on-court interview, Raducanu said: “It feels absolutely amazing. Shelby is a great opponent, she’s done so well in the US Open and she’s had a great week so I knew it was going to be a tough match but I’m so happy to have come through and have managed to overcome some of the nerves at the beginning.”

Addressing the last British woman to win the US Open, Virginia Wade, who was watching courtside, Raducanu said: “Thank you so much for watching my match. I really appreciate it.

“You’re an absolute legend so I’m really honoured to have had you here. I’m just going to try to do my best each round and let’s see how far it goes.”