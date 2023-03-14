| 3.9°C Dublin

Emma Raducanu digs deep to reach last 16 for the first time at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu on her way to victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia (Mark J Terrill/AP). Expand

Emma Raducanu advanced to the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells for the first time as she battled her way to a 6-1 2-6 6-4 win over 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Raducanu, who has overcome a wrist injury and illness, had to dig deep in a contest lasting more than two hours before claiming a win which ranks as her best since her 2021 US Open triumph.

