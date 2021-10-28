Emma Raducanu beats Ana Bogdan in straight sets to make Transylvania Open quarter-finals

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates a point during her second round singles match against Romania's Ana Bogdan on centre court during day six of the Transylvania Open at the BT Arena, Cluj, Romania

US Open champion Emma Raducanu followed up her maiden win on the WTA Tour with a straight-sets victory over Romania's Ana Bogdan to reach the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open.

The British number one, who defeated Polona Hercog in three sets in her opening match, stepped up a level against Bogdan and began showing glimpses of the form that swept her to victory at Flushing Meadows last month as she progressed 6-3 6-4.

The 18-year-old, the third seed, will now face another teenager in the last eight in the form of sixth-seeded Marta Kostyuk. The 19-year-old Ukrainian eased past Mona Barthel 6-4 6-4.

Top seed Simona Halep also won in straight sets despite suffering from a back injury, the home hope claiming a 6-4 6-2 win over world number 81 Varvara Gracheva.

Second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, meanwhile, defeated Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3 6-4 to boost her hopes of claiming the tournament victory she needs here in Cluj-Napoca to secure the final qualification spot for the WTA Finals.

Swede Rebecca Peterson also booked her place in the quarter-finals with a convincing 6-0 6-3 triumph over Romanian Irina Bara.

At the Courmayeur Ladies Open in Italy, Ann Li needed three sets to beat Magdalena Frech 5-7 6-3 6-1 to secure her spot in the last eight.

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini ensured an Italian presence in the quarter-finals as she beat countrywoman Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4 7-5.

Wang Xinyu won an all-Chinese clash against eighth seed Zhang Shuai 7-6 (5) 6-4, but compatriot Zheng Saisai could not join her in the next round as she was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Croatia's Donna Vekic.