Emma Raducanu beats Ana Bogdan in straight sets to make Transylvania Open quarter-finals

US Open champion Emma Raducanu followed up her maiden win on the WTA Tour with a straight-sets victory over Romania's Ana Bogdan to reach the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open.
The British number one, who defeated Polona Hercog in three sets in her opening match, stepped up a level against Bogdan and began showing glimpses of the form that swept her to victory at Flushing Meadows last month as she progressed 6-3 6-4.
The 18-year-old, the third seed, will now face another teenager in the last eight in the form of sixth-seeded Marta Kostyuk. The 19-year-old Ukrainian eased past Mona Barthel 6-4 6-4.
Top seed Simona Halep also won in straight sets despite suffering from a back injury, the home hope claiming a 6-4 6-2 win over world number 81 Varvara Gracheva.
Second seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, meanwhile, defeated Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3 6-4 to boost her hopes of claiming the tournament victory she needs here in Cluj-Napoca to secure the final qualification spot for the WTA Finals.
Swede Rebecca Peterson also booked her place in the quarter-finals with a convincing 6-0 6-3 triumph over Romanian Irina Bara.
At the Courmayeur Ladies Open in Italy, Ann Li needed three sets to beat Magdalena Frech 5-7 6-3 6-1 to secure her spot in the last eight.
Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini ensured an Italian presence in the quarter-finals as she beat countrywoman Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4 7-5.
Wang Xinyu won an all-Chinese clash against eighth seed Zhang Shuai 7-6 (5) 6-4, but compatriot Zheng Saisai could not join her in the next round as she was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Croatia's Donna Vekic.