| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Djokovic’s misplaced certainty that he is the victim highlights the tunnel-vision that propels sport’s most driven figures

Roy Curtis

Like many of the greats Djokovic puts his needs before all others

Djockovic seems to think society should bend to his whims Expand

Close

Djockovic seems to think society should bend to his whims

Djockovic seems to think society should bend to his whims

Djockovic seems to think society should bend to his whims

The delusion that permits Novak Djokovic to imagine himself as some kind of Serbian Nelson Mandela – railing against a great apartheid – reinforces an eternal truth.

Djokovic’s misplaced certainty that he is the victim in his visa dispute with Australian authorities opens a window to the extreme tunnel-vision that propels sport’s most driven figures to greatness.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy