Djokovic ready 'to go deep' in Paris

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his first round match against Sweden's Mikael Ymer. Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Novak Djokovic feels ready to go "deep into the tournament" after coasting to a straight-sets first-round win over Mikael Ymer at the French Open.

The world No 1 produced a composed display to see off the 22-year-old Swede in his return to Grand Slam action following his disqualification from the US Open for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball he had struck away in annoyance.

Djokovic eased through the first set in just 20 minutes under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier before wrapping up a 6-0 6-2 6-3 victory.

The 33-year-old Serbian is chasing an 18th Grand Slam at Roland Garros, where he won in 2016.

"I am definitely very confident," said Djokovic. "I won every match that I played this year except the one in New York.

"I'm ready physically, mentally, emotionally to go deep in the tournament."

Djokovic will face Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis in round two.

Irish Independent