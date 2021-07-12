Djokovic is destined to surpass rivals after equalling Slam record

The trophies keep accumulating for Novak Djokovic, who has levelled up with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slams apiece, and now needs only one more title in New York to confirm his status as the greatest player in the sport’s history.

Matteo Berrettini created a buzz around the crowd yesterday when he roused himself from a nervous start to snatch the opening set against the run of play. But he was only capitalising on Djokovic’s own early anxieties, which we have seen before in this context.

The real Novak Djokovic stood up at the start of the second set, and remained immovable until he had sealed his 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The result was hardly a surprise. Djokovic has been an almost unbackable favourite to win Wimbledon since he lifted the French Open trophy last month. And yet there was intrigue in this final.

Djokovic feels the weight of history on his shoulders on these showpiece occasions, especially in the context of the GOAT race (in which GOAT stands for greatest of all time).

When drawn against a less favoured opponent, he often struggles to find his game until his opponent backs him into a corner. Once he goes behind, though, Djokovic seems to wipe all thoughts about his place in history from his mind.

As soon as the crowd starts thrilling to the idea of an upset – for there is usually a substantial anti-Djokovic lobby within the stands – he dials up the defiance and focuses on the hand-to-hand battle in front of him instead.

To Berrettini’s credit, he made this an entertaining and memorable match with his brutal serving and venomous forehand. After an error-prone start from both men, the challenger forced Djokovic to lock in and concentrate.

And that’s all we can really ask, when there is such a clear gap between Djokovic and the field. At times, it feels as if he could outplay his rivals with a wooden racket.

When he won Roland Garros last month, overcoming Rafael Nadal along the way, it felt as though Djokovic was playing better than ever. Here? It hadn’t been easy to tell, because most of his opponents have gone to pieces at the mere sight of his name.

But Djokovic’s game was there yesterday when required. His signature shot, the backhand down the line, was purring. His volleys, once a weaker part of his repertoire, could hardly have been slicker. And his returning game, always a speciality, coped manfully with Berrettini’s 220kmh bullets.

His sixth Wimbledon title made him the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to sweep the first three Majors in the same season. His only real doubt must be whether to travel to the Olympics next week, given he has previously lamented the soullessness of playing in front of empty stands.

This is a tricky decision. Should Djokovic turn up in Tokyo, he would have a strong chance of equalling Steffi Graf’s unique ‘golden slam’ – all four Majors plus gold in the Olympic singles event – from 1988. But if he takes a rest for the next few weeks, he surely improves his prospects – which are already extremely strong – of winning in New York and completing the calendar slam.

Here is a nice problem to have. During the presentation ceremony, Sue Barker raised the possibility of a clean sweep of 2021’s Majors.

Djokovic replied: “I could definitely envision that happening. I am hoping. I am gonna definitely give it a shot. I am in great form and playing well and playing my best tennis at Grand Slams, and this is the highest priority I have right now at this stage of my career. So let’s keep it going.”

As the fans filed out of Centre Court, Federer was ready with a tweet to commemorate his rival’s achievement.

“Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!”

Both Federer and Nadal should be ready to log the 21st title before long, because logic and intuition both suggest that it is only nine weeks away. (© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2021)

