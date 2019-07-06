Italian Fabio Fognini has caused controversy at Wimbledon after saying he "a bomb should explode" on the iconic English venue.

'Damned English. Wish a bomb would go off here' - Fabio Fognini's astonishing Wimbledon rant

Fognini made the remarks during a stoppage in his straight sets defeat to Tennys Sandgren this afternoon on Court 14.

Fabio Fognini, down two sets to Sandgren, is NOT happy that #Wimbledon put him on Court 14.

"A bomb should explode here."



Early in the second set of his R3 #Wimbledon match against Tennys Sandgren, Fabio Fognini had to take a medical timeout...

His knuckles got bloodied after punching his racquet down in frustration



His knuckles got bloodied after punching his racquet down in frustration 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y1227v6U5w — Parsa (@Parsa_Nemati) July 6, 2019

The 12th seed seemed to be upset that his match against American Sandgren was played on Court 14, one of the smaller courts, with a microphone picking up saying: "Is it fair to play here?

"Damned English, really. Damned, really. Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here."

Fognini was also forced to take a medical break after he hurt his hand punching his racket into the grass.

It's not the first time Fognini has caused controversy. in 2017 he was kicked out of the US Open for calling a female umpire a "whore" and a "c***sucker".

