Saturday 6 July 2019

'Damned English. Wish a bomb would go off here' - Fabio Fognini's astonishing Wimbledon rant

Italy's Fabio Fognini in action during his third round match against Tennys Sandgren
Harry Clarke

Italian Fabio Fognini has caused controversy at Wimbledon after saying he "a bomb should explode" on the iconic English venue.

Fognini made the remarks during a stoppage in his straight sets defeat to Tennys Sandgren this afternoon on Court 14.

The 12th seed seemed to be upset that his match against American Sandgren was played on Court 14, one of the smaller courts, with a microphone picking up saying: "Is it fair to play here?

"Damned English, really. Damned, really. Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here."

Fognini was also forced to take a medical break after he hurt his hand punching his racket into the grass.

It's not the first time Fognini has caused controversy. in 2017 he was kicked out of the US Open for calling a female umpire a "whore" and a "c***sucker".

