Coco Gauff eases into French Open quarter-finals with straight-sets victory
Eleanor Crooks
Coco Gauff reached the French Open quarter-finals for the third successive year with a straight-sets victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Latest Tennis
Coco Gauff eases into French Open quarter-finals with straight-sets victory
Russian player Daria Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina
French Open doubles pair disqualified after player hits ball girl in head with ball
Aryna Sabalenka cites mental health concerns after avoiding regular media duties
Watch: American Taylor Fritz shushes booing French Open crowd after he beats French player
‘I've got no comments to you’ – Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka refuses to speak about Ukraine war at French Open
‘Drama-free grand slam, I don’t think it can happen’ – Novak Djokovic refuses to back down at French Open
Novak Djokovic powers into French Open third round amid controversy over Kosovo comments
French Open under fire again over no women’s matches in night sessions
France’s sports minister: Novak Djokovic must abstain from political messages at French Open
Top Stories
Prince Harry accused of wasting court time after arriving late in UK from Lilibet’s birthday
Ask Allison: ‘Since I switched to part-time work, my husband has been hoarding his cash while I struggle. I feel so betrayed’
Latest | Plane that veered off course over Washington, causing fighter jets to be scrambled, crashes into mountain killing four
Britain’s Princess Eugenie gives birth to second baby
Latest NewsMore
Full Monty TV spin-off does not shy away from austerity, says Robert Carlyle
Lewis Capaldi tells fans he is ‘struggling to get to grips’ as he cancels a run of live gigs
Jennifer Coolidge: I made the mistake of not riding the wave that I had early on
Apple unveils new 15-inch MacBook Air
Why Holly Willoughby chose a white dress for her ‘This Morning’ return
Latest | Plane that veered off course over Washington, causing fighter jets to be scrambled, crashes into mountain killing four
Navy veteran happy to see ‘so many people’ ahead of 79th anniversary of D-Day
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou agrees deal to join Tottenham – reports
Coco Gauff eases into French Open quarter-finals with straight-sets victory
Letters between Diana and Michael Barrymore reveal phone hacking, court told