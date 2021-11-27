Clareman bringing tennis and a little relief to refugee camps

It mightn’t be the first place you’d go searching for something that links Lewis Hamilton and Usain Bolt, or Rory McIlroy and Franz Beckenbaur, but Killaloe tennis club is just that.

It’s from there, while watching the mass migration and displacement of people on the edge of Europe, that club coach Wesley O’Brien first hatched the idea that he should try and help in some way. So he fired off some emails to NGOs and charities, telling them he could round up equipment and offer his services as a tennis coach if they would have him.

“It was always on my mind,” he explains. “I would have thought of myself as an empathetic kind of person and you’d see these things on television. Like we all saw that picture of the little baby on the beach and that broke everyone’s heart. I work a lot with kids, I love working with kids – and I was thinking, what can I do? Can I do something?

“Then it came to my head. I run tennis camps for kids in my own club, so why not try something like that in one of the refugee camps? This was around the end of 2018 and I reached out to a couple of NGOs, explaining who I was, saying I could bring rackets, balls – and basically said, ‘would you guys be interested’?”

It wasn’t out of the blue. O’Brien had previously helped out with tennis for the visually impaired here. And once Lighthouse Relief – which is involved with the Ristona camp in Greece which is made up largely of Syrian refugees – replied, he was soon on his way.

“It was mid-term here so I could only go for a week but I brought over about 30 rackets and balls and everything, and spent the week setting up activities and doing a tennis workshop with the kids. That was the start of it really.

“Lighthouse are based there and they run activities like English classes and German classes. They ran a soccer thing but there was no other sport really over there at the time.

“It was initially for a week and I always say that I’m sorry I went for a week but I’m glad I went for a week,” said O’Brien who runs the Hit and Hope charity. “I’m glad I went because I got to experience it, but I’m sorry because a week wasn’t long enough.”

O’Brien was hooked.

“So I travelled back about six weeks later, January 2019. This time I spent a month over there. I brought portable nets with me and we painted up a court and we set it up. At this stage more residents were coming into the camp. I went back then for a third time about a year later in January 2020 for another four weeks, just before Covid hit.”

In conversation with Kilkenny woman and Lighthouse Relief’s Claire Campion, O’Brien decided he’d try and raise money for a defibrillator for the camp. A GoFundMe page produced about half of the money needed – and in the interim, O’Brien reached out to Rafa Nadal Foundation for support. They sent him a signed shirt, and O’Brien’s plan was to try and sell it to make up the difference.

Little did he know, it would send his fundraising efforts off in an entirely different direction.

The arrival of Covid sunk his plans to auction the Nadal shirt, so he stumped up for the remainder of the price of the defibrillator himself and sent it off to Greece. Still, the response from Nadal’s Foundation energised him and, as Covid took hold, he starting writing to some of the biggest names in world sport.

In all he has collected more than 25 items, with five of them up for raffle early next month and a plan to be made for the remainder in due course. Tickets can bought on www.accesstennisfoundation.ie with whom the draw is being run.

“I’m glad they (Access) are involved. They bring tennis to disadvantaged people here – so I said, why not benefit people here in Ireland, too?”

Along with Nadal, Usain Bolt provided a signed shirt through his agent and Donegal man Ricky Simms. The Mercedes F1 team also offered a print signed by Lewis Hamilton. Rory McIIroy donated a signed flag. Franz Beckenbauer donated a signed Bayern Munich jersey from their UEFA Super Cup game against Chelsea. He’s hopeful that sports enthusiasts will jump at the chance to own that sort of merchandise.

And O’Brien says the reaction he gets in the camps makes it all worthwhile.

“I find that kids are kids. They just want to have fun. And they have a great way of switching off, I suppose. The conditions in Ristona, they’re not great. Six months before my first trip I was told that – the typical idea of a refugee camp is with tents on the ground and that was the case there – but when I got there it was more Portakabins, still very small, maybe eight or nine in a Portakabin, so it’s small and cramped.

“So you are told that all could be fine one minute, and then it could all kick off, because people are under so much stress and pressure, and there’s so much anxiety. But the kids would come and they would absolutely love it. We had teenagers come, too.

“They (Lighthouse) were amazed how many girls were coming and doing tennis, because typically they don’t play sports. Some of the women would come from the camp and ask me for three or four rackets and go away on their own somewhere else.

“The NGO were looking at me saying it was unreal. So I got a very good reaction, you could have 40 or 50 kids coming to the tennis, there was more kids than rackets sometimes but they loved it.”

It is hoped that funds raised from the raffle will help O’Brien visit the Izmir camp in Turkey following on from his most recent visit to a refugee centre in Athens and also assist the Access Tennis foundation to build on their work here.

“My own thing is to try and get to as many centres or camps as I can. Every time I go I leave the equipment and the tennis and the balls and then I come back and look for more rackets and balls and we start all over again. But I love it.”