Clareman bringing tennis and a little relief to refugee camps

Wesley O'Brien with the jerseys he is auctioning for charity Expand
youngsters playing tennis in a refugee camp Expand

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

It mightn’t be the first place you’d go searching for something that links Lewis Hamilton and Usain Bolt, or Rory McIlroy and Franz Beckenbaur, but Killaloe tennis club is just that.

It’s from there, while watching the mass migration and displacement of people on the edge of Europe, that club coach Wesley O’Brien first hatched the idea that he should try and help in some way. So he fired off some emails to NGOs and charities, telling them he could round up equipment and offer his services as a tennis coach if they would have him.

