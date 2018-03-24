World number two Caroline Wozniacki suffered an upset in the second round of the Miami Open as Monica Puig battled to a 0-6 6-4 6-4 win and claimed spectators hurled abuse at her and her family throughout.

Caroline Wozniacki claims she and her family were subjected to sickening abuse during Miami Open defeat

Wozniacki looked to be in command of the match as she won the first set 6-0 but Puig, ranked 82nd in the world, started to apply the pressure at the start of the second, setting up a break point in the first game.

Australian Open champion Wozniacki hold her serve after a 10-minute battle but Puig showed glimpses of what was to come, winning her first game with an ace and going on to claim the first break of the match. Her backhand proved to be key as the Miami resident charged to victory in one hour and 55 minutes.

Unseeded Puig will now face Greece's Maria Sakkari for her first third-round match-up in Miami. Wozniacki took to Twitter later to outline vile abuse she and her family had been subjected to over the course of the game and called for tournament organisers to take action.

"Last night I lost a tough match to a great opponent and friend Monica Puig at the Miami Open. I am fully aware that tennis is a game of wins and losses," she said. "However, during the match last night people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death threats on my mom and dad, called me names that I can't repeat here and told my fiancé's niece and nephew (who are 10 years old) to sit down and shut the f**k up, meanwhile security and staff did nothing to prevent this and even accepted this to take place.

"While I always encourage fans to cheer for their favourite player, and I thrive on a challenging atmosphere, when certain lines are crossed, it makes tennis miserable for both competitors. "I hope the Miami Open chooses to take this seriously because it's a horrible example to set for the next generation of tennis players and fans.

"I wish Monica all the best for the rest of the tournament. Love, Caroline."

