Carlos Alcaraz sets up Novak Djokovic semi-final after straight sets demolition of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz set up a French Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic (Thibault Camus/AP)

Eleanor Crooks

Carlos Alcaraz demolished Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a mouth-watering French Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic on Friday.