Carlos Alcaraz sets up Novak Djokovic semi-final after straight sets demolition of Stefanos Tsitsipas
Eleanor Crooks
Carlos Alcaraz demolished Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a mouth-watering French Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic on Friday.
Latest Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz sets up Novak Djokovic semi-final after straight sets demolition of Stefanos Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic fights back to beat Karen Khachanov and book place in French Open semi-finals
‘I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko right now’ – Aryna Sabalenka comes out against Belarusian president
Karolina Muchova matches best grand slam result by booking French Open semi-final spot with straight sets win
Booze to boos: How Roland Garros and the French Open has transformed into a seething pit of hate from fans
Coco Gauff eases into French Open quarter-finals with straight-sets victory
Russian player Daria Kasatkina hits out at French Open crowd over booing after defeat to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina
French Open doubles pair disqualified after player hits ball girl in head with ball
Aryna Sabalenka cites mental health concerns after avoiding regular media duties
Watch: American Taylor Fritz shushes booing French Open crowd after he beats French player
Top Stories
Open relationships: ‘Adam’s kink was me being with other men, it seemed to ignite his passion’
Video shows crowds gathering as teenage girls brawl at popular pier
BREAKING | Kinahan cartel gang boss Liam Byrne refusing extradition to UK to face trial
Man jailed for assaulting teen girls at bus stop and in hospital bed insists he is ‘no danger’ after walking free
Latest NewsMore
Stanley Tucci among stars celebrating new exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts
New Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble breaks up original couple in one day
West Ham fans take over Prague as the city prepares for the Europa Conference League final
Carlos Alcaraz sets up Novak Djokovic semi-final after straight sets demolition of Stefanos Tsitsipas
Ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie launches 2024 Republican presidential bid
Harry tells court of ‘paranoia’ as he gives evidence in High Court hacking claim
Cork’s dual All-Ireland winner Teddy McCarthy dies suddenly aged 58
Tipperary football manager David Power steps down with immediate effect
Harry’s courtroom evidence to be reconstructed by Outlander actor for Sky News
Pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler sells for 10th of estimate