Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to miss Monte Carlo Masters due to injuries

Carlos Alcaraz will not play in Monte Carlo (Adam Davy/PA) Expand

Close

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have both revealed they will miss the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters.

Nadal withdrew from the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments earlier this year after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open, where he was beaten by American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round in Melbourne.

