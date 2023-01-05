British tennis star Emma Raducanu suffers ankle injury ahead of Australian Open

File photo dated 30-08-2022 of Emma Raducanu who has pulled out of next week's Transylvania Open in Romania with a wrist injury that could spell the end of her season. Issue date: Thursday October 6, 2022.

Emma Raducanu was forced to retire hurt from her second-round match at the ASB Classic in New Zealand after rolling her ankle 11 days before the start of the Australian Open.

The British number one, 20, had won the opening set 6-0 against Viktoria Kuzmova in Auckland but lost the second 7-5.