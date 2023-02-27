| 5.5°C Dublin

Britain’s Cameron Norrie fights off his ‘demons’ to beat world number 2 Carlos Alcaraz and win Rio Open

Cameron Norrie celebrates winning the Rio Open title (Bruna Prado/AP)

Cameron Norrie battled his “demons” to gain revenge on Carlos Alcaraz by winning the Rio Open and continue his excellent start to the season.

A breathless final in which Alcaraz battled a leg injury ended with British number one Norrie claiming his fifth ATP Tour title in his third final of 2023 to lift him to 12th in the rankings.

