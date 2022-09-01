| 14°C Dublin

Brilliant victory in US Open signals Serena Williams not ready to say farewell to tennis just yet

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Expand
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Expand

Close

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

/

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, in the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Eleanor Crooks

Serena Williams showed she is not ready to wave goodbye to tennis just yet with a brilliant victory over second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open.

It was also a good day for the British men, with Jack Draper achieving the biggest result of his career so far by upsetting sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime while Andy Murray made the third round for the first time since 2016 with victory over Emilio Nava.

Harriet Dart was beaten by Dalma Galfi to end British interest in the women’s singles but there were victories for defending men’s champion Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios.

Picture of the day

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Expand

Close

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, at the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Tweet of the day

Shot of the day

Rough break

Title defence up and running

Fallen seeds

Women: Anett Kontaveit (2), Maria Sakkari (3), Leylah Fernandez (14), Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Barbora Krejcikova (23)
Men: Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Botic Van De Zandschulp (21)

Who’s up next?

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required


Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will try to join Murray and Draper in the third round on Thursday.

Both have favourable draws – seventh seed Norrie takes on Portugal’s Joao Sousa while Evans meets James Duckworth of Australia.

Iga Swiatek meets former champion Sloane Stephens first up on Arthur Ashe while the night session sees Serena and Venus Williams contest their opening doubles match before Rafael Nadal takes on Fabio Fognini.

Most Watched

Privacy