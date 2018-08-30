Bras, catsuits and pay: Eight times tennis had its sexist double standards exposed

Tennis has long prided itself on being a progressive sport when it comes to matters of gender. Take the conversations surrounding equal prize money.

Tennis has long prided itself on being a progressive sport when it comes to matters of gender. Take the conversations surrounding equal prize money.

Last year marked a decade since women won the right to pay parity at Wimbledon and meant the sport could officially boast equal prize money across all four Grand Slams; the US Open having rolled it out in 1973, the Australian Open in 2001, and the French Open in 2006. Everything seemed rosy.

Yet recent events at the US Open would suggest that tennis isn't quite as switched-on as it might like to think. This week, French player Alize Cornet was given a code violation by US Open officials when she temporarily took her shirt off - having realised it was on backwards- during her first-round match loss to Johanna Larsson.

She was penalised, despite male players regularly disrobing at the change-of-ends and sitting topless in their seats for extended periods.

After a backlash, the United States Tennis Association (USTA), which organises the US Open, said: "All players can change their shirts when sitting in the player chair. This is not considered a code violation.” The organisers added, they "regret" that Cornet was given a code violation.

Alize Cornet came back to court after 10 minute heat break. Had her fresh shirt on back to front. Changed at back of court. Got a code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct..... 😳

But the men can change shirts on court. https://t.co/sCN4KDXYTb — judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 28, 2018

Regret or not, the ruling made by the umpire has reignited the sexism debate in tennis, with Judy Murray neatly summing it up: “Alize Cornet came back to court after 10 minute heat break. Had her fresh shirt on back to front. Changed at back of court. Got a code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct... but the men can change shirts on court.”

All this has left us wondering whether tennis is still the 'gentleman's sport' it was for so many years. Here are some other recent incidents that show the double standards still very much at play on, and off, court...

1. Serena Williams’s catsuit

Likened to the ensemble of a superhero, Serena Williams stepped out onto the court at this year’s French Open in a black full-length bodysuit with a red waistband. The new mum’s attire, made by Nike, was praised by fans, but met with distaste by French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli, who claimed “I believe we have sometimes gone too far...Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.”

The controversial catsuit CREDIT: REUTERS /GONZALO FUENTES

Many fans saw her black tutu, at this week's US Open, as a direct riposte to the ban - and evidence that she is still determined to wear whatever she wants.

2. Equal pay row: part 1

In 2016, the former CEO of the Indian Wells tournament, Raymond Moore, notoriously stated that he believed the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) rides on “the coat-tails” of the men’s game. He added, “If I was a lady player, I’d go down every night on my knees and thank God that Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal were born because they have carried this sport. They really have.”

Moore resigned from his post the day after making the comments and later admitted they were “in extremely poor taste”.

3. Equal pay row: part 2 - Novak Djokovic

In what seemed to be an attempt to undo the progress made on qual prize money, Djokovic caused an almighty row in March 2016 - the same week as the Moore debacle - when he said that men deserve more prize money because of a disparity in the level of interest and ticket sales generated. He added that women go through "hormones and different stuff."

Strangely enough, he swiftly issued an apology, but many people thought the damage had already been done.

4. Sexist texts

In 2014, Andy Murray hired Mauresmo, a former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion, as his coach - marking the first occasion a leading male player had hired a female coach.

Murray later revealed that the move was not welcomed by all in the game: “when it first came out in the press that I may be working with a woman, I got a message from one of the players who is now coaching.

“He said to me, ‘I love this game that you’re playing with the press, maybe you should tell them tomorrow that you’re considering working with a dog’... The amount of criticism she got in comparison to any other coach I’ve ever worked with, it’s not comparable at all.”

5. Plain old bullying

Appearing on a Russian talk show in 2014, Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, was suspended for 12 months and fined £15,500 by the WTA after referring to Serena Williams and her sister Venus as “the Williams brothers.”

Serena Williams hit back at Tarpischev’s comments, which she noted as “insensitive and extremely sexist as well as racist”.

6. You cannot be serious

When asked about the greatest tennis players of all time, in an interview, John McEnroe claimed that while Serena Williams had dominated women’s tennis since 1999, “if she played the men's circuit she'd be like 700 in the world.”

Replying on Twitter, Williams said “Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.”

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

After a backlash, McEnroe said he was "surprised" by the reaction - but didn't withdraw his comments.

7. John Inverdale’s commentary

After Marion Bartoli won Wimbledon in 2013, BBC commentator Inverdale pondered: "Do you think Bartoli's dad told her when she was little 'you’re never going to be a looker?'"

He apologised amid accusations of sexism and blamed his hayfever for the gaffe - but lost his job as the BBC's head presenter of the tournament a year later.

8. Ian Cohen and the ‘twirl’

In 2015, Australian Open host Ian Cohen caused incredulity while interviewing Eugenie Bouchard after a match, when he asked her to "give us a twirl" rather than talk about the game she had just played.

The comment rightly caused outrage - with Cohen criticised for ignoring Bouchard's victory and pointing out that he would never have asked a male player to do anything remotely similar.

Eugenie Bouchard said she was not offended by being asked to "give a twirl" in an on-court interview

Online Editors