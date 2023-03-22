| 8.8°C Dublin

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka reveals ‘locker room hate’ amid Ukraine war

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot against Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, during the women's singles final at the BNP Paribas Open last Sunday Expand

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka said she struggled to understand the "hate" she encountered in the locker room amid strained relations between some players following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The world number two has previously said she has nothing against Ukrainian people and felt bad for them as Moscow's action rages on. Belarus has been a staging area for the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

