Australian police accuse man of threatening Nick Kyrgios’s mother with a firearm and allegedly stealing her Tesla

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios 'hasn't slept much and battling a little' after his mother was allegedly threatened and robbed.© REUTERS

Nick Kyrgios said he had not slept much this week and was "battling a little" after police accused a man of threatening the player's mother with a firearm and allegedly stealing a Tesla car from her.