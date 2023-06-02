Aryna Sabalenka cites mental health concerns after avoiding regular media duties
Eleanor Crooks
Aryna Sabalenka did not undertake her usual media duties at the French Open citing mental health concerns after her third-round win over Kamilla Rakhimova.
Latest Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka cites mental health concerns after avoiding regular media duties
Watch: American Taylor Fritz shushes booing French Open crowd after he beats French player
‘I've got no comments to you’ – Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka refuses to speak about Ukraine war at French Open
‘Drama-free grand slam, I don’t think it can happen’ – Novak Djokovic refuses to back down at French Open
Novak Djokovic powers into French Open third round amid controversy over Kosovo comments
French Open under fire again over no women’s matches in night sessions
France’s sports minister: Novak Djokovic must abstain from political messages at French Open
French Open day 3 round-up: Brazilian springs shock against Daniil Medvedev as Iga Swiatek powers through
‘He’s so beautiful in life’ – Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva feels Andy Murray may be her good luck charm
Kosovo Tennis Federation to call for Novak Djokovic fine over on-camera message
Top Stories
Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover now works in a pub with TV career ‘in ruins’
Can I tell my wife her pandemic weight gain is impacting our sex life without hurting her?
Young man accused of threatening to kill and demanding a debt payment from a 17-year-old girl
Women’s National League clubs stunned by €550k state funding snub
Latest NewsMore
Top 50 best Irish albums - the case of Loveless
BBC journalists express vote of no confidence in senior leadership team
Women’s National League clubs stunned by €550k state funding snub
Drugs found at Life Festival reveal concerns around high-strength ketamine, cocaine and MDMA
Another Fisherman’s Tale review: Funny story but there’s a catch
Taylor Swift’s 2022 LP Midnights climbs charts following release with Ice Spice
Covid inquiry clash: what is going on with Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages?
Pep Guardiola eases fitness concerns over Man City players ahead of FA Cup final
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Oppression’: Enoch Burke spends last day of term outside school that sacked him and won’t rule out return in September as fines near €90,000
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse cast talk about the film