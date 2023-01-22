| 9.2°C Dublin

Are you not entertained? The needle and the damage done continues to haunt professional tennis

Paul Kimmage

Andy Murray: 'The tournament has us out here until three, four in the morning and we're not allowed to take a piss.' Photo: Ng Han Guan/AP

There are a lot of fine players around, not least Thanasi Kokkinakis. Yet what [Andy] Murray has displayed across more than 10 hours of fierce competition this week is heart and character on a quite epic scale; a determination and resilience that left his second-round opponent as bent out of shape as the racket he destroyed after losing a point that was almost comical in its narrative.

It came in the third set. Kokkinakis would have anticipated it being the last of the night, having won the first two. It was already late in Melbourne. Gone 1am, but he was 2-0 up in games and just needed to close out. Murray got to advantage, but the Australian was all over him, a smash for deuce, which Murray got back, and then another, returned, and another, and again Murray scrambled, hitting high, staying in the point, waiting in restless desperation for the mistake.

