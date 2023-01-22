There are a lot of fine players around, not least Thanasi Kokkinakis. Yet what [Andy] Murray has displayed across more than 10 hours of fierce competition this week is heart and character on a quite epic scale; a determination and resilience that left his second-round opponent as bent out of shape as the racket he destroyed after losing a point that was almost comical in its narrative.

It came in the third set. Kokkinakis would have anticipated it being the last of the night, having won the first two. It was already late in Melbourne. Gone 1am, but he was 2-0 up in games and just needed to close out. Murray got to advantage, but the Australian was all over him, a smash for deuce, which Murray got back, and then another, returned, and another, and again Murray scrambled, hitting high, staying in the point, waiting in restless desperation for the mistake.

After four overheads, it came. Kokkinakis hit a forehand into the net. Already angered by a time violation he took his fury out on his racket, beating it to a contorted mess in the middle of the court. It formed the perfect image of the contest: Murray hobbling back to his seat, an old man, but suddenly alive, shouting to the crowd to make more noise ...

Martin Samuel,

The Times,

Thursday January 19, 2023

Pro sport is an ugly business. That’s it. That’s the column. Five words. What?

Seriously!

You need me to spell it out for you?

Watch Gladiator.

Ask Maximus.

He did it best.

You’ll recall the scene — the small coliseum in Africa before they get to Rome. He’s in a cage with the other captives, sharpening his sword and about to fight first. A gate opens. He steps into the arena. Five iron-clad brutes are waiting to cut him down. Maximus bows as the first walks towards him and raises his sword.

Slash!

Uhhh!

Clang!

Yaaaayyy!

This is what death sounds like — the cheering of the blood and the guts. He drops four of the thugs without fuss, then pulls a discarded blade from the dirt and decapitates with a flourish. And now the mob are stunned.

Maximus swivels, gasping for breath, then hurls a sword at the tribune. He’s disgusted by the lack of empathy, furious at their lust for blood. “Are you not entertained?” he spits. “Are you not entertained? Is this not why you are here?”

That’s all of it right there; the essence of pro sport.

We have three kids. Luke is our youngest. He’s been bingeing on Break Point — the new Netflix series on tennis from the makers of Drive to Survive — and it’s fair to say that he knows me. “Watch episode three,” he said. “I think you’ll find that interesting.”

Confession: if I was asked to comprise a list of the most interesting people I’ve met, most would be tennis players, but there’s something about watching the game on TV that really grates. Break Point was a reminder. Take the language; the soundbites:

“It’s now or never.”

“You cannot have an off-day.”

“You’re pushing to the limit.”

“Once he gets hold of you; once he has you in his teeth.”

“It’s the balance between fear and will — if there is no fear there is no will.”

“In tennis, it’s eat what you kill.”

F**k off.

Then there’s the bad behaviour and the almost celebrated (“You cannot be serious!”) abuse of umpires and officials. But mostly it’s the noise, the lousy journalists, fawning commentary, and fist-pumping-fat-arses in the crowd who jump out of their seats screaming after almost every point. But Luke was right — episode three had my attention.

The month is March 2022 and the circus has arrived in California for the tournament at Indian Wells where a local boy, Taylor Fritz, makes the final against Rafael Nadal. We meet his girlfriend and his parents, take a trip to his hotel, and follow him to practice on the morning of the final where he twists and turns his ankle.

“It’s the sharpest pain I’ve ever experienced,” he tells his entourage, and now there’s a difficult choice to be made. Should the kid withdraw from the tournament or take an injection to numb the pain?

The doctor is adamant: “If this is my son, and I’m playing in this match, what do I want him to do? It’s really hard for me to believe that numbing it up is the right thing.”

So is the physio: “I’ve rehabbed 200 of these,” he says. “It will make it worse. It will flare you up. You will miss minimum one event, and possible multiple events.” But in tennis it’s the player’s call, and Fritz is not for turning. “I’ve trained my whole life for this moment,” he says. “If I pulled out I’d be thinking about this forever.”

He takes the injection and wins.

Two months later, Nadal makes the same choice in Paris and wins his 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam after a series of painkilling injections to an injured left foot.

On Wednesday, he crashed out of the Australian Open after injuring his hip. “I can’t say that I am not destroyed mentally at this time,” he said, “because I would be lying.”

Destroyed.

But what about physically? How much damage have these needles done? Where are the doctors? Why are the players making these calls? Where’s the duty of care? Is there any sport in the world that treats its players so badly?

Almost two decades have passed since I first met Andy Murray. It was May 2006, and he had just turned 19. I was anxious. He didn’t like journalists and had a reputation for being stroppy and ... well, what were we going to talk about? Acne? We sat for a moment, staring at each other across a table and I was reminded of a passage written once by Gene Collier.

“How stupid is this? I don’t want to wait for this guy. This guy doesn’t want me to wait for him. I know what he’s going to say. He knows what I’m going to ask. The readers know what I’m going to write. And I know what they’re going to say if they read it.”

But Murray was a surprise.

He’s been a favourite ever since, not because he fulfilled his promise and became a great player, but because he seemed an even better human being. And yet, despite the garlands heaped on him since Thursday, there was a bit of me hoping for more.

It was 4.05am when his match with Thanasi Kokkinakis finished on Thursday, and there was a moment in the fifth set — after almost five hours on court — when he was denied permission to take a toilet break. “I respect the rules but it’s a joke,” he vented at the umpire.

“It is a joke and you know it as well. It’s so disrespectful that the tournament has us out here until three, f**king four in the morning and we’re not allowed to take a piss. It’s disrespectful to you, it’s disrespectful to the ball children, disrespectful to the players.”

But who’s listening?

It’s pro sport. Money rules. How’s that going to change? What he should have done — might have done — was to take a lead from Maximus. I wish he had stood up, walked off, and thrown his racket into the crowd.

“Are you not entertained?”

Read More



