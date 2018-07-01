Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon on the eve of the championship

Andy Murray has pulled out of this year’s Wimbledon competition on the eve of the tournament.

The two-time WImbledon champion had been drawn against Benoit Paire in the first round on Tuesday, but has decided the best-of-five-set format is too demanding at this stage of his comeback from an 11-month absence after hip surgery.

Murray said in a statement: "It's with regret I'm withdrawing from Wimbledon. I've made significant progress in practice and matches over the last 10 days but, after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we've decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process.

"We did everything we could to try to be ready in time. I will start practising on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I'm looking forward to the US hard-court season.

"Thanks for all the messages of support and I'm excited to finally be back playing after so long out."

