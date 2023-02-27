| 6.7°C Dublin

Andy Murray withdraws from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as Novak Djokovic returns

Andy Murray was runner-up in Doha (Hussein Sayed/AP) Expand

Eleanor Crooks

Andy Murray has pulled out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following his run to the Qatar Open final.

The 35-year-old played a series of long matches before losing to Daniil Medvedev on Saturday and has decided not to play this week in Dubai.

